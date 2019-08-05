Trailer for sale or rent
GRANGEVILLE — Promoter Monty Jack may have fallen on his financial face, but there was a country western music concert here Saturday night starring Roger Miller of “King of the Road” fame.
Even though Lynn Anderson didn’t show and disgruntled fans voiced their displeasure afterwards, the crowd of about 2,000 at the Grangeville Border Days Rodeo Grounds didn’t seem to demand anything more than what Miller offered for a $10 ticket.
“I just do a thing about my life. I just play my music,” Miller told the Lewiston Tribune during an interview before the concert. “I enjoy it. I would pay to hear it myself.”
Meanwhile, Jack’s team roping extravaganza that he promoted in conjunction with the concert didn’t fare nearly as well. Just 20 teams showed up Saturday. Jack had predicted hundreds of cowboys would enter. The roping event, dubbed the “Northwest’s Only $200,000 Team Roping Competition,” continues today at Jack’s Three Mile Creek Arena on the north side of town.
In addition to his music, which included old tunes like “Dang Me,” “Chug-A-Lug” and “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd,” Miller sang some of the newer songs he’s written for other entertainers.
“I’m a songwriter, probably the best you ever saw,” said Miller, who opened to a standing ovation from the audience. “I’m going to sing you a couple of hundred songs here tonight, and here’s one of them,” he said as he and his three-man band broke into a rendition of “England Swings.”
Miller also made fun of himself being a stand-in performer. “My wife couldn’t be here tonight,” he said. “She’s with Waylon.”
Waylon Jennings of outlaw country music fame had originally been signed by Jack to perform. But Jennings came down with what his agent described as a potentially career-threatening illness.
“I called Waylon and he’s got strep throat,” Miller said. “If somebody gets sick, a promoter can’t be left holding the bag.” So he agreed to fill in for Jennings, said Miller, who flew from his home at Santa Fe, N.M., to Boise Saturday, then drove with his band to Grangeville, arriving about 6:40 p.m.
Jack, who has been the brunt of criticism from people at this Idaho County town who doubted his ability to bring any big-time entertainment here, confirmed prior to the concert that he was bound to lose “a bundle.” Up until about 3 p.m., he said he had been expecting Lynn Anderson, who became famous for singing “I Never Promised You A Rose Garden,” to share the stage with Miller. But Jack said he was unable to secure a charter plane to fly Anderson to Idaho from Nashville.
There was no announcement made before, during or after the concert that Anderson wouldn’t show. Miller said he knew nothing about the Anderson problem, but added that he had heard “some talk” that she might come to town, nothing more.
Another big-name performer, Ray Price, backed out because he reportedly couldn’t assemble his band in time.
Miller’s concert lasted until about 9:30. As a full moon rose above the rodeo arena on a still and cool night, his amplified voice could be heard even on the south side of Grangeville as people sat on their porches and in front yards listening.
The Seidel Brothers of Lewiston opened the concert for Miller, who mentioned the group while he was on stage and said the Lewiston western band was good enough to be recording on its own.
Despite the disappointments and criticism from townspeople, Jack seemed undaunted Saturday afternoon as he continued to promote the concert and roping competition. When he first heard the skeptics a few weeks ago, Jack said it didn’t bother him because it resulted in “$100 million worth of free advertising.”
But Jack admitted that he’s now had enough. He called the criticism “vicious and out of pure jealousy.” He said people accused him of running a scam and rumors circulated that he had “skipped town.” He was still predicting more cowboys would pay the $200 entry fee today and the team roping event would be a success.
“I never expected to get 300 (teams to compete) this year,” said Jack. “It’s the first year. We’ve got to establish ourselves and our credibility.”
The team roping turnout was so poor Saturday that Jack decided to delay the competition. Each team roped one steer Saturday. Each is supposed to rope six times with the winner being decided on the lowest cumulative time.
“We extended it (to Sunday) to accommodate the ropers,” Jack said. “Nobody is leading right now because we haven’t finished the first round. I’m delaying it as long as I can to accommodate more ropers.” He speculated that perhaps 40 more roping teams could show up today.
“I’ll just take the loss and go with it,” Jack said of the entire promotion, vowing in the same breath that he’ll do it again next year no matter how much he loses. “It’s an investment for the future “because I plan on doing it every year. The most I hoped for this year was to break even. If I can minimize my losses, I’ll be happy.”
“Of course, the Waylon cancellation really hurt,” he said.
This story was published in the Aug. 5, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.