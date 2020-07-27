This story was published in the July 27, 1991, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
SPOKANE — The city’s curbside recycling program has been successful and expansion is planned, an official said.
During the month of June the city collected 456 tons of recyclable glass, newspaper, aluminum and tin cans and plastics, according to numbers released Friday by the Solid Waste Management Department.
Eight percent of the city’s residential waste is being recycled at the curb, said Jessie Lang, the city’s recycling coordinator.
“It doesn’t translate yet into real big numbers in terms of our overall garbage,” Lang said, though numbers are growing.