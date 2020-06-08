SEATTLE — The first official day of service for Seattle’s new waterfront trolleys was marred when one of the trolleys collided with an automobile.
No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred Saturday when the trolley apparently skidded on grease it had leaked onto the rails.
Metro Transit spokesman Gary Larson said the grease had been smeared on the trolley’s undercarriage when the vehicle was stored several years ago.
This story was published in the June 8, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.