This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
On a night marked by hard luck, a bareback rider and a calf roper furnished some electricity during the second performance of the 63rd annual Lewiston Roundup.
In fact, rider Todd Pierce of Idaho Falls supplied plenty of excitement for the estimated 7,000 spectators all on his own. Pierce literally rode Piegan Gold, a fiery Palomino, into the arena and hung on as the horse struggled back to its feet. The crowd roared its approval and gave him a rousing ovation.
The judges awarded him a reride, and Pierce didn’t waste the opportunity. Aboard a new horse, Pierce busted out to an 84 score, enough to wrest the lead from Friday-night pacesetter Lance Crump of Cooper, Texas, who had a 79.
Then calf roper Marty Becker of Manyberries, Alberta, set the Roundup Grounds on fire, as he corralled his beast in an arena-record 7.7 seconds. That beat the 8.7 posted Friday night by defending world champion Fred Whitfield of Hockley, Texas.
But other than that, stock dominated the night. Of the 10 bull riders who left the chute, only one stayed on for the entire ride — Hank Reece of Prineville, Ore., who scored a 72. That wasn’t nearly enough to challenge Friday’s top score of 88, recorded by Austin Beasley of Ponoka, Alberta.
Eight other riders hit the dirt early and received nothing but some pain for their effort.
The 10th, Raymond Huesties of Prineville, Ore., tangled in the chute aboard Hop Scotch K and put a divot in the arena. He was taken to the Roundup’s mobile sports clinic for some stitches in his chin, a rodeo official said.
Because of his problem with the gate, Huesties will be awarded a reride.
In saddle bronc competition, Bret Franks of Goodwell, Okla., scored a 78 for the night’s best and second overall behind the 79 recorded Friday by Craig Latham of Texhoma, Texas.
But the warmest greeting was reserved for 51-year-old former Lewiston resident Clyde Longfellow, now of Hermiston, Ore. Longfellow scored a 62, which drew loud, hearty boos from the crowd. He doffed his black hat — revealing a nearly bald head — and grinned broadly at spectators.
John Gee of Stanford, Mont., posted the fastest steer-wrestling time of 5.1 seconds. Friday’s fast time of 4.1 seconds was shared by Jesse Peterson and Lynn Churchill.
The Roundup concludes today at 1:29 p.m. at the rodeo grounds south of Lewiston in the Tammany area.