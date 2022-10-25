Alford is the Tribune’s editor and publisher
Save Our Appaloosa.
This is the plea that may appeal to thousands of Nez Perce County and area residents, persons who have admired the Nez Perce brave and Appaloosa horse — in concrete — atop the entryway to Lewiston’s county courthouse. The sculpture officially became an adult this month, celebrating its 21st birthday.
It is Indian Summer 1974, a 9½-foot-tall concrete sculpture that was installed Oct. 1, 1974, and was created by Don D. Joslyn, then associate professor of art at Lewis-Clark State College and now at Mission College in Santa Clara, Calif.
Indian Summer has fallen upon hard times. It is crumbling. Rust leaks from the statue’s interior. Glaze is peeling. Water damage is wearing away the Appaloosa’s hooves. If repairs aren’t made, the damage will be irreversible.
Two Lewiston residents are riding to the rescue. Charles Woods, district manager for Farmer’s Insurance Group and a former Nez Perce County Historical Society board member, has pledged $1,000 to start a repair fund. He has enlisted a co-chairwoman of a community fund drive, Sharroll St. Marie, who was the executive director of the county’s Idaho Centennial Commission and celebration in 1991. The two are forming a small committee to raise the dollars in one month’s time, either pre-Christmas or in the new year 1996.
They’ve been given a go-ahead by custodians of Indian Summer, the Nez Perce County commissioners. Informal approval was given to the Woods Plan.
Woods has led the move to have Indian Summer cast in bronze so future care and maintenance will be minimal. A fan of the sculpture’s lines and symbolism, Woods has fretted for several months about the alternatives available.
Valley Bronze of Oregon has offered to take Indian Summer to its Joseph plant, make suitable repairs to the original, use it to form a mold, and replicate the original in bronze. The cost: $21,500. That’s a bargain compared to one 1983 bid for bronzing that was $90,000.
Woods and commissioners have informally discussed lesser alternatives. LCSC art professor Ray P. Esparsen estimated a concrete restoration would cost about $15,000, Woods said, “to do it right. And it wouldn’t be permanent.” Patch work could be done for a few thousand dollars, but those repairs — especially without glazing — would be even less permanent.
County Commission Chairman Earl Ferguson says his three-member group would be willing to make a financial match for the repairs, having budgeted maintenance funds that logically should be spent.
“Indian Summer is crying out to have something done to it,” Woods said recently. The 21-year history of Indian Summer has had plenty of tears.
Vandals damaged the sculpture the night of Nov. 25, 1983, detonating a bomb that severely blasted the torso of the rider and the horse’s neck. The community was outraged.
A Nez Perce, Allen P. Slickpoo Sr., of Kamiah, in a letter to the Lewiston Morning Tribune, called it “a disgrace not necessarily to the Nez Perces but to the county and the community we have to live in.”
Slickpoo said: “It was an idiotic act of a low form of intelligence that crawled out of a hole of disgrace. ... The statue symbolizes a people who have displayed intelligence and courage at a time of necessity to be able to face and survive the odds of genocide.”
Lewiston’s Bud Washburn, who had considerable community following when he restored the Asotin Bridge despite having earlier in life lost his two hands in accidents, repaired the badly damaged Indian Summer at a “value” of $8,848. The sculpture was rededicated on July 31, 1984, on Washburn’s 68th birthday.
An earlier indignity occurred years before when a Nez Perce County employee mistook a paint can labeled “house paint” as reading “horse paint.” For a time, Indian Summer had a new look. It was then repainted so particular body parts appeared more like the original.
A Bozeman art magazine, Art West, was critical of the 1984 repair. It claimed that two county commissioners at the time, Darrell C. Kerby and Robert L. Huddleston, made a cheap repair, making the decision when dissident fellow commissioner Vera White was absent. The article claimed that the leftover money, the difference between $22,400 granted by the insurance company and welfare debt monies owed the county by Washburn, went into the county’s general fund instead of being kept as contingency money for later use.
Whatever the past, Woods said, the opportunity is at hand to properly preserve the 4,000-pound statue, one of Lewiston’s first pieces of public art.
Part of the irony is that Indian Summer was not born of desire for public art so much as the means to secure a $400,000 federal grant to construct the courthouse addition. The $6,200 cost of the sculpture met the federal requirement that 1.5 percent must be expended on works of art in any new government building.
Thus was born the sculpture depicting a Nez Perce Indian astride an Appaloosa, the distinctive spotted “Palouse horse” selectively bred by tribal members. Also created was a community desire for more public art.
Joslyn’s creation was a bargain as well as a lasting tribute to the namesakes of the county. The Indian figure was a composite of photographs of Nez Perce Indians both living and dead, The horse was based on Appaloosas belonging to two Lewiston residents, Kermit H. Malcom and Rae Aim Mincher. The feather wristlet and horse halter were made of raised copper. Even the angle of the Indian’s raised arm was repeated in the back leg of the horse.
Soon, under the leadership of Woods and St. Marie, Indian Summer’s adult years will be safer and more secure than its rather stormy adolescence.
This story was published in the Oct. 25, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.