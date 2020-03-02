This story was published in the March 2, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Court Cataldo of the Catholic Daughters of America observed its 57th anniversary Monday at a dinner at the Young Women’s Christian Ass’n.
Special recognition was given to several charter members, Mrs. Ida Beckman, Mrs. Midge Cherrier, and Misses May T. Hayden, Alice Murphy and Elizabeth Yochum, and 50-year members, Mrs. Grace Kavanaugh, Mrs. E. J. Anderson and Mrs. E. R. Flickinger. A potted plant was presented to each.
A review of spring fashions was conducted under the direction of Mrs. N. J. Busch and Mrs. Felix Funke. Models were Mrs. Henry George, Mrs. Gerald T. Blattler, Mrs. Louis Greco, Mrs. Keith V. Willett and Miss Noreen Stefonek. Mrs. Jon P. Nilsson played background piano selections.
Also on the program was the Rev. Fr. John J. O’Hara, S.J., who gave a reading of the poem “Blushing Bride.”
Dinner tables were decorated with arrangements of daffodils, forsythia and pussy willows in white wire baskets with green bow accent.
On the committee were Mmes. Busch, Funke, Greco, Willett, Marie Sisson, A. M. Dreps, Anna Tourialle, Henry George, Fred Schmidt, Claus Breier, Gerald T. Blattler, Robert Corey, Leo J. Feucht, R. D. Latham and Donald Johns and Misses Stefonek and Marie O’Connor.