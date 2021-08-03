Apparently, Hells Canyon isn’t a tough stretch of water to descend. A two-passenger canoe went through it.
The worst stretch of the Snake River between Homestead, Ore., and Lewiston is near Lewiston, according to Mrs. Leslie Jones of Salt Lake City, who arrived here with her husband yesterday after a four-day canoe trip from Homestead.
“When you get near Lewiston,” she explained, “you have to row.”
Jones said, “Hells Canyon is not as tough as some places I’ve been but its a pretty good run. We were in trouble in one stretch of rapids when I broke an oar.”
One inner tube on each side of the canoe served as pontoons, and the craft was decked with a tarp that fitted around the waists of the crew, somewhat in the manner of a kayak.
Mr. and Mrs. Jones left for home shortly after arriving. They said they passed a party in the canyon which should arrive here about noon today.
This story was published in the Aug. 3, 1957, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.