This story was published in the Feb. 17, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
An intergovernmental agreement with the city of Lewiston for the operation of a bus service in the area was approved by Nez Perce County commissioners Tuesday.
The meeting was held Tuesday instead of Monday because of the Presidents Day closure.
The bus service can be used by anyone, but a preference is given to older people or those with disabilities. It will be available in Nez Perce and Asotin counties.
The previous operator of the service was Banana Belt Senior Citizens Inc., which discontinued it because of financial difficulties.
After a brief interruption, the service began again under the new arrangement Feb. 8.
Commissioner Earl J. Ferguson expressed some reservations when Lewiston Councilwoman Shirley E. McGeoghegan requested the contract be amended to allow the service to be utilized by all, not just disabled and older people.
“I don’t like it but I will make the motion. I don’t agree with it,” Ferguson said.
The service must be available to all so that it is not discriminatory.
But Ferguson said that when the government tries to help a particular group, people call it discriminatory.
Commission Chairman Ervin W. Hill said the county will continue to pay the same amount for the service it did earlier, but will pay the city of Lewiston now.
The county had budgeted $44,000 during the current financial year for SCAT, as the service was previously known, and no new expenditure is involved.
Hill did note that the agreement is for six months, during which time a permanent operator will be sought.
“There is also a need for a regional transit system. And there’s a committee that is working on it,” he said.
The question of charging users a fee for the service was brought up, but Hill indicated the county was willing to stay with the present arrangement of voluntary donations.
The lease of six vehicles from Banana Belt Senior Citizens was also approved by the commissioners.
The Lewiston City Council has already approved the agreements.
In other action, the commissioners declared some computer equipment surplus.