Asotin County may spend $120,000 this year moving prisoners to and from jails elsewhere, Sheriff Herbert C. Reeves said Friday, in asking for public support for a jail for the county.
His repeated call for state funds for a basic structure and county money to add a sheriff’s office and juvenile quarters may be answered this year largely by the Washington Legislature.
The House has approved $130.5 million for jails for the counties, and Reeves told the Tribune that Asotin County has been virtually assured by the Washington Jail Commission of a share of that money if it becomes available.
Reeves said Gov. John Spellman has indicated he will sign the bill if it clears the Senate. This money would follow $106 million allocated last year when Asotin County’s bid fell short on the priority list.
Clarkston Police Chief Robert K. Anderson concurred with the sheriff about the need of a county jail. County prisoners are held at the Clarkston city jail for short times, but the adults have to be transported to and from Colfax and the juveniles to and from Walla Walla.
The Clarkston jail has been classed by the state jail commissions as “a 72-hour holding facility” much of its life, but Anderson said it recently was approved for 30 days. However, the classification may be changed again at that time.
Anderson said the Clarkston jail, which was opened in 1970 — about the time a one-room cell in the Asotin County courthouse closed — has five cells with 10 beds. It can hold men and women but no juveniles.
Judge Patrick McCabe of the Asotin County Superior Court and Albert D. Stenhoff Jr., county juvenile officer, have said in recent years that their options are limited for lack of an adequate jail in the county.
Reeves agreed that the judge and juvenile officer could serve justice better if they could hold prisoners in the county for short times or on work-release programs for longer terms.
Reeves said that the county has 11 juveniles at Walla Walla’s quarters and eight adults at Colfax, Coeur d’Alene, Spokane and/or Pendleton.
“We’ve been doing this almost since I’ve been in office,” the veteran sheriff said. “We’re spending a lot of time traveling at a substantial cost to the taxpayers. We’ve had travel troubles in the winter. I was stuck at Dayton a couple of hours this past winter waiting for the road to be reopened.”
The county has to pay for food and lodging for prisoners held away from here, for additional guards or matrons for prisoners waiting to be or being transported and the time and gasoline for officers to take the prisoners and bring them back for court appearances or attorneys conferences.
“In three months this year, we’ve spent almost $10,000 for travel and lost the services of our officers for about 120 hours while they were transporting prisoners,” Reeves said. “If the present trend continues,” he added, “the total could be about $120,000 for the year.”
Reeves said the law states that “the sheriff is the keeper of the prisoners, and the county commissioners shall provide quarters for them.”
He said the primary responsibility for handling prisoners rests with the county, but an increasing role of the state in setting standards and enacting laws for county compliance places more responsibility on that level of government.
He and Commissioner Charles (Pete) Collins expressed appreciation to the legislators for their bill for money for county jails, but they agreed that the state would pay for only cells for men and women.
The addition of a sheriff’s office and quarters for juveniles could call for another $500,000 to $800,000, Reeves and Collins said. That money would have to come from county residents through a bond issue election.
Reeves said the public has not had the opportunity to vote for funds for a jail, and he was confident that the residents want both good law enforcement and an effective program of confinement with work-release so the public would not have to support the inmates’ families.
“If the people are well informed,” the sheriff said, “I think they will support a bond issue for these needs.”
A modern jail with standards to hold from 16 to 24 prisoners for up to 90 days would meet the needs of the county — except for its most serious offenders. They could be taken to Spokane if they are not sentenced to the penitentiary, Reeves said, “but we wouldn’t have many of them.”
The sheriff said Garfield County and Pomeroy may be interested in contracting with Asotin County if a new jail is built here. And Asotin County might even contract to take some of Clarkston’s prisoners instead of paying the city to hold county inmates.
If the state funding bill becomes law, Reeves said designing could begin by June and actual construction probably early next year. The new jail could be available in late 1982 or 1983.
Reeves said state law mandates that the sheriff must have an office in the county seat. He said two sites near the courthouse are under consideration.
Anderson noted that the Clarkston jail that opened in 1970 was designed to hold city prisoners only and for short times. “It’s not a security jail.”
The police chief guessed the city would keep its jail even if a new jail were built for the county, but that decision has not been made yet by the city council.
Anderson said the city and county would benefit from a holding institution for prisoners involved in serious crimes and for others who could participate in a work-release program.
The chief said probation often is the best available choice for judges now, but it may not serve justice as much as a short sentence or a work-release term.
This story was published in the April 13, 1981, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.