The Nez Perce County road department took down all the “Road Closed” signs it had posted near a 5-mile stretch of the Webb Ridge Road Monday, allowing traffic through — with official permission — for the first time in about a month.
But county Road Supervisor David Seubert said many of those who use the road have been ignoring the signs lately anyway.
Seubert informed the Nez Perce County commissioners of the changes.
The road was declared off limits officially about six weeks ago after the Soil Conservation District said it could potentially cause erosion problems. Keeping the road open during the wet weather season allowed four-wheel-drive owners to traverse other roads that they shouldn’t be on,” Seubert said.
The stretch begins about 20 miles from Lewiston, ending near Soldiers Meadow.
This was the first time the road has been closed, but Seubert said he plans to close it next year after hunting season in late November, using a gate to do so. He plans to reopen it about May 1.
Also during the commissioners’ meeting, a group of property owners living on 45th Street North voiced concern about the ownership status of that road. An owner who is thinking of selling his land discovered recently that it is not clear that the street is county property, so he cannot be certain — nor can the others — that he is guaranteed access to his property.
The neighbors offered names of others who could confirm that the road indeed belongs to the county and said it has been graveled by county road equipment. But the matter was left unresolved because the deputy prosecuting attorney for civil matters who handles such items, William Russell, was ill Monday.
The commissioners extended a lease of a pit used to crush rock at Zaza on top of Craig Mountain to Potlatch Corp. The lease expires in 1987.
They also approved a plan for Lewiston’s civic center, which was discussed at a Lewiston City Council meeting Monday night.
This story was published in the June 8, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.