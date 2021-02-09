Counting 50 stars and 13 stripes

This story was published in the Feb. 9, 1988, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Call me unpatriotic if you must. But I did it — I actually looked away from the United States flag during the national anthem at the District II A-3 girls’ basketball tournament at Warrior Gym last week.
And I did it every night I was there, which was every night of the tournament. But it was in the line of work so maybe that counts. It was an experiment to see just how people act during the national anthem.
Not surprisingly, a lot of other people were looking around, too. Not surprisingly because they probably wanted to find out if other people were looking around, too.
Different people do different things during the national anthem. Babies still cry, some people visit and some actually yell. But possibly the most-noticed act in this particular tournament was that of the Prairie High School student rooting section.
Near the conclusion of the anthem, the words read And the Home of the Brave. Not for the Prairie students. Each night the Pirates competed in the tournament, their student section would shout “PIRATES” instead of brave as the last word of the anthem. Home of the Pirates, understand?
I could say that’s un-American, but I was watching them and not the flag, so I can’t complain.
I don’t know how the tradition started, but I guess it’s cool to not put your hand over your heart during the playing of the anthem. Very few athletes in this tournament — in any sporting event I’ve witnessed for that matter — place their hand over their heart for the anthem. It’s always hands clasped behind the back or in front at the waist.
Coaches are the same. Coaches who used to be players are more likely to have their hands behind their backs than over their heart. Officials, too.
There are some players, coaches, officials and fans, though, who follow the original tradition and have their right hand over their hearts. I’m not saying what’s right or wrong, just what’s what.
People in the stands are all different, too. Older folks tend to go the heart route. Ex-jocks in the fans stand like they stood in their glory years. Younger kids, the ones who someday would like to play in a tournament at Warrior Gym, idolize their favorite players and stand exactly as the players do.
Some teams line up on the out-of-bounds line with the team line stretching to one baseline, others line up starting on the out-of-bounds line with the line forming to half court.
Some just stand wherever they want in any old disorganized manner.
Some coaches stand in line with the team, some don’t. Some stand far away from the team like they’d rather not be there. Some stand out in front of everybody so they can make sure all the people who are supposed to be looking at the flag but are instead looking around recognize them as the coach.
I’ve always wondered whether or not coaches spend one day of practice before the first game of the season preparing their teams on how to stand for the national anthem, how to run out when the starting lineups are called and so on.
Cheerleaders are fun to watch, as well.
Most schools’ cheerleaders stand in a straight line — one behind the other — and place their right hand on their heart and their left hand on the shoulder of the cheerleader in front of her. Some place their right hand on the shoulder or the girl in front of her and let their left hand rest by their side. Why do they do that? Is it cheerleader unity? Are they displaying themselves as the peacemakers of the school?
At halftime you almost always see the cheerleaders from the home-team school walk across the gym floor to the opposing cheerleaders and what else, give a cheer. The opposing cheerleaders politely clap, disregarding the 45-9 halftime score the home team has run up on them.
The visiting-team cheerleaders return the favor, the girls discuss where they got their cute outfits and then they return to their own side of the gym and prepare to berate the other team with cheers in the second half.
But back to the anthem.
Some people have told me they, during the anthem, count the stripes and/or stars on the flag.
For those of you who wish to try this at the next basketball game, you should come up with 13 stripes and 50 stars.
We’ve covered what almost everyone does during the national anthem. Except sports writers. And what do they do?
You know what one does.
Tatko is a Tribune sports writer.