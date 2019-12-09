This story was published in the Dec. 9, 1987, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The four newcomers to the Lewiston City Council are among six council candidates who spent more than $1,000 apiece during the November election campaign, according to disclosure statements filed in the past two weeks.
Incumbents James W. Grow and Marion L. Shinn — the two others elected — spent $890 and $274.05, respectively.
The Idaho AFL-CIO political action committee contributed a total of $1,500 to three council candidates and the pro-business Outlook Forum PAC contributed a total of $1,000 to five candidates, according to their disclosure statements for the period ending Nov. 13.
However, the candidates’ disclosure statements show Outlook Forum contributed $1,662.50 to council candidates through Nov. 13.
Two recipients of Idaho AFL-CIO contributions — Lovetta R. Eisele and Mark R. Arneson — were elected, and three recipients of Outlook Forum contributions — Daniel R. Walker, M. Dirk Connerley and Grow — were elected.
Potlatch Corp. contributed $100 apiece to City Councilmen Timothy H. Krueger Sr. and James R, Jenkins Sr., and Shinn, and another $400 to Outlook Forum, according to the statements.
Councilman Daniel R. Walker had the largest war chest of the 16 council candidates with $1,750, while candidate Alan N. Brown Jr., who finished last among the nine candidates seeking four-year terms, spent the least — $173.28.
Councilwoman Lovetta R. Eisele spent $1,527.24, and candidate Robert J. Reilly, who finished sixth among four-year candidates; spent $1,397.
The others who topped $1,000 are: candidate Stephen E. Sabo with $1,230.11, Councilman Mark Arneson with $1,074 and Councilman M. Dirk Connerley with $1,040.54.
Sabo finished eighth among four-year candidates.
The other candidates spent the following amounts: Kenneth C. Gruell, $957.12; Krueger, $769.71; Margaret Lindsey, $726.22; Jenkins, $713.90; Michael T. Williams, $405.53; former Councilman Frederick E. Kleeb, $373.87; and Carol L. Wise, $463.57.
The total contributions and expenses for each of the winners in the election, and the contributions of more than $50 they received though Nov. 13 are as follows:
• Walker, who finished third among the seven two-year candidates, had contributions and expenses of $1,750. His contributions included $350 from Outlook Forum, $100 from Dean and Bonnie Wullenwaber of Lewiston, $100 from the Skelton family of Lewiston, $100 from Chuck Christopher of Lewiston and $250 from Glen Thornton of Vancouver, Wash. Walker pitched in $500 of his own money for his campaign.
• Eisle, who finished first among the two-year candidates, had total contributions of $1,601.06 and spent $1,527.24. Her contributions included $350 from the Idaho AFL-CIO PAC, $346.06 of in-kind contributions from Ray Drevlow of Lewiston, $100 from Nita Hines of Vancouver, Wash,, and $100 from John Tait of Lewiston.
• Arneson, who finished second among the four-year candidates, had contributions of $1,490 and spent $1,074.21. His contributions included $550 from the Idaho AFL-CIO PAC, $200 from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 77 of Seattle, $100 from John Tait of Lewiston, and $100 from the PAC of Sen. Ron Beitelspacher, D-Grangeville. Arneson contributed $100 of his own money.
• Connerley, who finished second among the two-year candidates, had contributions of $1,258 and spent $1,040.54, His contributions included $350 from Outlook Forum, $100 from Barnes Inc., $100 from Luana Connerley, $50 from R.F. Gleason, $50 from Jack Clifford, $50 from Terry Rudd and $50 from Lewiston-Clarkston Home Builders.
• Grow, who finished first among the four-year candidates, had contributions and expenses of $890. His contributions included $350 from Outlook Forum and $100 from Frank Bruneel. But he gave back $243.40 to Outlook Forum.
• Mayor Marion L. Shinn, who finished third among four-year candidates, had campaign contributions and expenses of $274.05. He received a $100 contribution from Potlatch Corp.