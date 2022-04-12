This story was published in the April 12, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Cottonwood, April 11. — (Special to The Tribune.) — A meeting of the Commercial club was hold this evening, at which time definite steps were taken toward the holding of a big celebration in Cottonwood on July 4 and 5. A number of special committees were named to at once take up the matter of preparations and an effort will be made to have the towns of the Camas and Nez Perce sections join with the Cottonwood people in making the celebration this year the largest affair of the kind ever held in the prairie country.
A committee was named to send special invitations to the commercial bodies of the prairie towns and the Lewiston Commercial club will be urged to organise a special train excursion to bring the people of that city and intervening railroad points.
The work will be commenced early and a large subscription will be made to provide liberal premiums for all sport events arranged for the two days’ entertainment. Special features will be secured and such attention will be given to the program details that the Cottonwood people will give their pledge to the other central Idaho districts that the biggest celebration ever held in the entire country will be the one here this year.
The town and surrounding country are enjoying the greatest prosperity and the view is held that a monster Fourth of July celebration with other sections the guests of the Cottonwood people will be very appropriate.