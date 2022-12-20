This story was published in the Dec. 20, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 3:56 am
---
New pastors have been named for Catholic parishes at Cottonwood and in the McCall-Riggins area. Bishop Sylvester Treinen and the Boise Diocesan Personnel Board announced this week at Boise. The new appointments are effective Jan. 8.
The Rev. Robert Smith, pastor of St. Mary’s Church at Cottonwood, has been reassigned to Holy Rosary Parish at Idaho Falls. The Rev. George King, now pastor of. St. Charles Parish at Hailey, will succeed him next month at Cottonwood. Father King is diocesan spiritual director for the Cursillo movement.
The Rev. Donald Fraser, who has been administrator of Our Lady of the Lake Parish at McCall, will go to Emmett to be temporary administrator of Sacred Heart Parish there for up to three months.
Succeeding him at McCall will be the Rev. Dennis Falk, who has been pastor at Idaho Falls. He will also be responsible for Catholic mission stations at Riggins, Cascade and Council.
King was ordained in 1953 and has served at Idaho City, Glenns Ferry, Idaho Falls, Boise and Hailey, Smith, a native of Pocatello, was ordained in 1958 and served at Boise, Moscow, Potlatch and Weiser before coming to Cottonwood. He has been a judge of the diocesan marriage court and spiritual director for the Idaho Council of Catholic Women.
