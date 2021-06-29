This story was published in the June 29, 1989, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Spectators viewing the annual Fourth of July fireworks display from the Lewiston levee this year may get all wet, even if the skies are clear.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has no plans to preempt its normal watering schedule for the levee, and that means the sprinklers will go on at 10 p.m. Tuesday all along the riverfront, Park Ranger Rudy Miniutti said Wednesday.
The fourth annual community fireworks display from Adams Field at Clarkston also will begin at 10 p.m.
The corps is more concerned with those people who shoot off their own fireworks from the levee parks and create a fire hazard, Miniutti said.
“We do have a problem with people throwing fireworks out there, and they’re not allowed in the parks. We don’t feel we should turn the watering off. If that’s going to solve the problem...,” he said, his voice trailing off.
The irrigation system is intended to help cut down on the fire hazard, and going ahead with watering on the Fourth of July holiday is “in all of our best interests,” Miniutti said.
Visitors are requested to leave the levee before the 10 p.m. watering “to thwart any ‘dampening’ of the holiday spirit,” according to a corps news release.
The levee parks are intended for day use, and close at 10 p.m., Miniutti said.
“It sounds like we’re scheduling the irrigation to keep people off,” he said. “We try to irrigate at night so as not to inconvenience people.”
Douglas E. Schurman of Clarkston, one of the event’s organizers, said the scheduled irrigation is not a problem, because the levee will not be a prime spot for fireworks viewing this year.
“That’s not of concern to us, (spectators) would be much wiser to view it from the field,” Schurman said.
Schurman said more space would be available at Adams Field this year. Bleachers on both sides and the football field will be open for spectators.
Admission to the field is free, he said.