The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to begin work today on flood control projects on Lapwai Creek and Big Canyon Creek in Nez Perce County, County Commissioner R. L. (Dick) Alfrey said yesterday.
The corps’ Walla Walla district also will begin work next week on Lawyers Creek levee reinforcements near Kamiah, The work will include levee reinforcement on Lapwai Creek near Culdesac and clearing the creek channel and reinforcing the left bank at Spalding, Alfrey said.
At Sweetwater, the corps plans to stockpile bank reinforcement materials for possible flood fighting should the levees become threatened.
To Widen Channel
At Peck, tho channel of Big Canyon Creek will be widened and both banks reinforced, Alfrey said.
He said he and engineers toured the areas again yesterday, and that waters in both streams are noticeably rising.
Alfrey said the county civil defense office will be in charge of flood watch for the area, and that it will notify the corps if additional problems are encountered.
State Civil Defense Director James Imper, Boise, conferred yesterday morning with the county commissioners on the possibility of a flood on the Clearwater River should spring run-off reach current expectations.
This story was published in the March 22, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.