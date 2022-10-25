TWIN FALLS — The Army Corps of Engineers has issued a permit to clear the way for yet another hydroelectric dam on ldaho’s Snake River.
Twin Falls or Jerome counties might still hold up the Auger Falls project, however. It would be located three miles downstream from Twin Falls’ Perrine Bridge.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which fought the dam because of its potential impact on water quality and wildlife, said it decided to drop its opposition.
“We didn’t feel it was worth it on this project to pursue that course of action,” said John Olson, EPA wetlands ecologist. “We intend to closely, monitor it and make sure they’re following all the requirements they’re supposed to.”
Proving the one project would have serious impact would be tough, he said, because the river’s environmental problems stem from many different sources.
“We believe the water quality certification issued by the Idaho Division of Environmental Quality and the consent order negotiated by them with Cogeneration Inc., adequately protects water quality in the Middle Snake River,” said Lt. Col. James Weller, Army Corps district engineer.
“The mitigation plan proposed by Cogeneration Inc., was modified in response to agency comments and will create new wetlands habitat to compensate for wetlands lost along the river.”
Permits for other dams at Boulder, Empire and Kanaka rapids were denied this summer.
Cogeneration Inc., agreed to meet conditions, such as monitoring a nearby archaeological site and bald eagle nests, avoiding cutting down trees 20 feet and over “to the maximum extent possible” and restricting construction to low-flow periods between Dec. 1 and May 1.
The project would include a low dam across the river, generating 43.6 megawatts. Also before building, developers may need special-use permits from Twin Falls and Jerome counties, said Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke.
Several years ago, the counties issued a permit that required work to begin within 12 months. Arguments between the federal agencies meant no physical work was done.
So, the counties may decide against allowing another permit.
“There’s some pretty strong feelings on both sides of the issue,” he said.
This story was published in the Oct. 25, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.