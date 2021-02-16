This poem was published in the Feb. 16, 1929, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Bids were opened yesterday, and award made to A.E. Vandivort, of Wenatchee, for the construction of the cold storage building for the Wenatchee Beebe Fruit company, the bids being received at the office of the company, by L. H. Rose, local manager. Mr. Vandivort’s bid was $41,941.
Other bids were: J.D. Beery, $44,770; A. Justice, $49,755; J.F. Konen, $45,779; J.C. Lasker, $43,642; Colonial Building Co., $48,742; J.T. Halin, $43,980. The bid for the electrical equipment was awarded to the Echternach Electrical Appliance Store, at $23,250. Another bid for the electrical equipment was that of the Lewiston Electrical Supply company, at $3,085.
The building is to be completed by May 15. With the interior equipment by the company, it is expected that the total cost will considerably exceed $100,000. The site comprises five lots on the railroad track between Fourth and Fifth streets. The structure will be of concrete, 200 by 72 feet in ground dimensions and three stories high, the second story being on a level with the railroad tracks.
Plan of Plant.
On the ground floor, there will be room for four fruit graders, and the packing room, but only three graders will be used at first. The second and third floors will be for cold storage. The indirect expansion system will be used, with ammonia circulating, on the principle of a pipeless furnace.
The plant is to be ready in time for the handling of cherries in June, and will later be used for apples. The general manager, A. L. Helliwell, left on Tuesday from the Minneapolis office for the east, to lode after marketing interests for the local project.
Stockton to Supervise.
The award yesterday was made under the supervision of the construction engineer, R.S. Stockton, who will supervise all of the construction operations.
The establishment of this plant is thought to open a new era in the development of the fruit industry in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.