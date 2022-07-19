This story was published in the July 19, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Orofino. July 18.—(Special to the Tribune.)—The plans of the Clearwater Timber company for immediate development in the Orofino section became known Friday when the engineers commenced the survey for the dam to be constructed across Orofino creek at the mouth of Whiskey creek. This dam will provide the boom facilities necessary to the development of the plans for the installation of the mill in the Orofino section and from information available here it is expected the big plant will be installed without delay.
It is understood here the construction of the dam will be awarded to the lowest bidder and the present plans provide for this work to be inaugurated at the earliest possible date, The construction of the railroad to provide the necessary transportation for the milling company is said to be involved in the plans of the big transcontinental companies now active in the Clearwater country and while the citizens have been left in doubt as to whether it will be Milwaukee or Northern Pacific, the assurances have been given that the development of the timber industry will not be delayed and that actual construction will be inaugurated at an early date.