A well attended meeting, with full, free and earnest discussion of the game bird situation in Nez Perce county, was participated in last evening, by local sportsmen, in a conference at the commercial club room. The final result was the adoption of a motion to authorize the appointment of a committee of three to confer with District Game Warden A. R. Johnson, regarding his proposition for the establishment of a game bird farm, and to bring back a report; also the adoption of a motion authorizing a committee itself as desired, to make a solicitation and raise funds, for propagation purposes. A motion was also adopted in favor of closing the turtle dove season in 1924.
Warden Johnson’s proposition was that he was willing to start a game farm in Lewiston Orchards as a profitable business venture, putting in his own money to the extent of $2,000; letting the association raise a fund of $1,200, and guarantee to pay $6 a pair for the birds. He favored closing China pheasant season entirely next year.
Roy C. Hoagland, president of the Lewiston Gun Club, presided, and those present included the following: M. M. Murray, A. R. Johnson, Chas. Hahn, R. L. Pennell, Donald Thompson, Will Curtis, H. H. S. Rowell, J. L. Armstrong, B. F. Savage, L. A. Drumm, H. G. Mays, W. D. Jesse, I. H. Davenport, Dr. A. J. Powell, Al Bonner, Allan Engle, Dr. J. W. Brett, J. D. Zurcher, E. C. Hendershott, Floyd Gustin, Lloyd Harris, P. P. Oehler, Frank Thompson, O. D. Shook and R. R. Anderson.
This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.