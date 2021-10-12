Confusing the kids at Sacajawea

The students at Lewiston’s Sacajawea Junior High School are probably a little confused right now.
They had been taught that pride in their school is a virtue. Now they have been given the additional instruction that pride is no virtue when it goes to the extreme of giving insult to others.
The school board has directed the students to change their school nickname from “the Savages” to something without the overtones of a racial insult, despite the assertion by the students that they are “proud” of the name.
It is sometimes a very thin line we walk when trying to teach our children healthy amounts of personal pride and loyalty to their community, without slipping over into teaching them personal vanity and arrogant superiority. It is a delicate business to give students confidence in themselves without leading them to believe that they are better than everyone else.
School spirit is a peculiar teaching tool. On the one hand, it is ludicrous on the face of it to have thousands of student bodies across the nation each claiming that theirs is the best school in the universe. But it is an exercise with a purpose.
A feeling of pride in the group to which you belong tends to foster working together within a community of individuals for the common good. And exercises in school spirit involve the power of positive thinking Pep rallies and cheerleaders and fight songs and banners — all asserting the superiority of the school and the invincibility of its athletic teams — are probably less important to a quality school like Sacajawea than to a weak school. But confidence is important to anyone.
Including Indians. Especially including Indians.
When you are a member of a group that has had the reverse of school spirit for decades — the constant assertion by others that you and your kind are inferior, uncivilized, ignorant and savage then you need racial confidence more than any junior high school needs the word “Savages” on its sweatshirts.
When Clarkston High School insists at a pep rally that it is superior to Lewiston High School, or vice versa, it’s all in fun. But no one has ever suggested seriously that the people of Clarkston or Lewiston are inferior forms of humanity.
However, it was once taken quite seriously that Indians were inferior, that they were naturally violent and savage. When a name like “Savages” was attached to the team of a school romantically named for an Indian, there was undoubtedly no harm intended. It was a thoughtless error. But harm was done. A people trying to pull their own confidence up by its bootstraps got slammed once again with that old business about Indians being bloodthirsty savages.
That hurts whether any offense was intended or not. And such wounding words are destructive to the aim of letting every Indian child believe in herself or himself.
It is much like school spirit. The kids in a school may very well do better collectively and individually if they constantly come together, pat each other on the back and chant. “We’re the greatest.”
The Indians, like every other group in our society, are trying to teach pride to their young people. Indians also want to believe that they’re the greatest. But it is more difficult for a kid to get his confidence up and believe he is the greatest when the name of the school nickname tends to suggest that he springs from a race of savages.
Naturally, no school board with any sensitivity could let that stand.
This opinion piece was published in the Oct. 10, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.