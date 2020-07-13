This story was published in the July 13, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Wenatchee, Wash., July 12. —(AP)— The 27th annual convention of the Washington State Federation of Labor came to a close today.
Bellingham was selected as the 1929 convention city.
By the time of next year’s convention, new officers will have been elected by the referendum from among the various locals over the state. The biggest fight of the four day conclave was caused by a proposal to change over from the present referendum to the convention form.
A resolution introduced by the Tacoma central labor council asking the federation to go on record as being in favor of asking Governor Roland Hartley to pardon the four members of the I. W. W. now in the state prison for killing four American Legion men at Centralia in 1919, was shelved when the resolution was referred to the executive board.
Among the resolutions adopted was one condemning action of the Seattle school board in refusing to employ teachers belonging to the teachers’ union. The convention went on record for the Colombia basin project; asked passage of the Bacon-Walsh bill; opposed playing of taps by radio stations to end jazz programs and voted to investigate lumber industry with a view to organizing it.