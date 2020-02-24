This story was published in the Feb. 24, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Lewiston Parks and Recreation Commission last night voted to recommend that the two youth baseball groups in the valley — Orchards Sports, Inc., and Lewiston Youth Baseball — be permitted to operate concession stands at Airport Park and Sunset Heights Park during the coming baseball season.
The revenue from the stand will be used to help meet the expenses of the baseball programs. The Lewiston City Council must now approve the plan.
During their meeting at the Parks and Recreation office, the board also reviewed the proposed enabling ordinance which will change the parks and recreation commission from a policy-making body to an advisory capacity. Such a change will make the group’s function conform with the city manager form of government.
The ordinance will be forwarded to the city attorney for his review and recommendations.