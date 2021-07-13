This story was published in the July 17, 1917, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Ad club committee in charge of the auto trip for the students of the summer normal held a meeting yesterday at the Owl Drug store and perfected the preliminary organization for the arrangements. It was decided yesterday that the trip cannot be made on Sunday afternoon and Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock, July 20, was the date selected for the valley excursion.
The committee will meet again at noon today at the Owl Drug store at which time the allotments for soliciting the automobiles will be made. It was explained yesterday that 100 automobiles will be needed to handle the summer normal students on one trip and that owners of touring cars will be expected to donate the use of their machines for the excursion. A dance at Waha during the evening is one of the entertainment features to be provided, but the Ad club proposes to give the visiting teachers a trip to all points of interest in the valley.
The committee in charge of the arrangements for the excursion is as follows:
William Thomson. E. M. Ehrhardt, A. E. Clarke, G. W. Tannahill, C. L. McDonald, Fred E. Butler, E. A. Cox, Fred Kling, N. H. Rhodes, Duke Moore, J. E. Kincaid, George F. Beckmann, E. J. Bauman, C. F. Osmers, M. B. Mikkelson, E. A. White, M. A. Means, Walter Hood, T. S. Ward and R. L. Spiker.