This story was published in the March 30, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Asotin County commissioners took the advice of their Citizen Advisory Committee Monday and selected a northern route for construction of Fleshman Way.
Property will have to be purchased from Clarkston landowners wherever the road is built, but the approved route should keep acquisition costs to a minimum.
Commissioners also will seek a legal opinion to determine if the county has the right to impose a moratorium on building in the corridor.
Harley L. Williams, commission president, expressed doubts about the county’s authority to do so.
If it’s legal, Williams said, a moratorium could prevent property owners along the route from “profiteering” — jacking up the purchase prices of their land by starting improvements.
“I’m strongly in favor of a moratorium if it can possibly be done,” he said.
Fleshman Way will connect Southway Bridge to 15th Street with a four-lane highway.
In addition, 15th Street between Fleshman Way and Bridge Street will be widened to three lanes with the addition of a center turn lane.
The route commissioners chose Monday follows a draw north of 16th Avenue and behind Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Evergreen Estates Retirement Community.
The $7.5 million project will be financed entirely by federal dollars.
A tentative schedule calls for property buyouts in 1994 and construction during the spring and summer of 1995.
Meanwhile, engineers will study the project’s environmental impact.
Nine homes and three businesses lie within the Fleshman Way corridor.
Cliff Morey, project manager with the Spokane engineering firm of Thomas, Dean & Hoskins, said that 225-foot-wide corridor represents the maximum width of the roadway.
The number of homes and businesses that will have to move probably will be less when engineers determine actual road width.
Commissioners rejected two alternatives that would require potential purchases of more buildings: 28 houses and six businesses for a route along 16th Avenue and 20 homes and five businesses for a southern route.
In other action Monday, the commissioners scheduled public hearings on two issues April 19. At 7 p.m., commissioners will listen to comments on a proposal to require street addresses for residents living on rural routes.
According to the consultant working with the county on development of an enhanced 911 emergency telephone system, addresses are needed as he prepares a master street guide that will be programmed into the system’s computer.
The guide will help direct police and firefighters to a home in the event of an emergency.
Rural residents would receive addresses based on the nearest distance marker along, for example, Asotin Creek Road.
Those markers now indicate distances in miles, but they will be changed to kilometers because the state has mandated conversion to the metric system by 1995.
A public hearing to consider lower speed limits on portions of Asotin Creek Road, from the city limits to the top of the Cloverland grade, will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Sheriff Donald R. Steele studied traffic on the road after 26 residents signed a petition citing concerns for the safety of their children and animals.
Steele recommended lowering the limit to 35 mph on the stretch now posted for 50 mph.
The proposal commissioners are considering would still leave two short sections where the limit is 25 mph.
“The way it is right now, I’m going to vote against it,” Williams said.
He explained that he supports the 35-mph proposal, but the 25-mph sections should be increased to 35 mph for consistency.