This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1895, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
The commissioners adjourned Wednesday afternoon. $150 was appropriated to Company B, Idaho National Guard. Fred Manning was awarded contract to saw and pile wood in woodhouse at 70 cents per cord. For indigents, W.S. and H. C. Phillips were given a renewal of contract for quarter for keeping Ernest Wright at $18 per month; Richard Green allowed $14 per month, Amanda Bowen $10 per month and minor children of Mary Henroth $10 per month. J. O. Maxon, F. M. Manning and Ira Small were appointed viewers of the Kroutinger road to the Asotin ferry and also for a road to the Lapwai ferry on the south side of the Clearwater. A road was ordered opened on the government survey between the e½ sw¼ sec 6 and e½ nw¼ sec 7 along the line for ¾ mile. D. M. White was authorized to make arrangements to open the Porter road and extend the Nixon road on the Rimrock. The petition for a school district at Lapwai was laid on the table at the next regular meeting. A high board fence 4 inches thick was ordered put around the jail. The sidewalk was ordered raised to the grade established by the city and D. Kemp was given a contract to paint the fence around the court house at $25. The sheriff’s charges for boarding prisoners was reduced from $1 a day for each prisoner to 75 cents. J. L. Armstrong’s petition for a license for a ferry across the Clearwater was allowed and a fee of $15 charge for same. His bond of $1000 with D. S. Dent and W. B. Cooper as securities was approved and his toll fixed as follows until January 1, 1896, when he is required to furnish a statement of his gross earnings and expenses: Man and horse 25 cents, 2 horse team 25 cents, 4 horse team 37½ cents, loose horses 10 cents, stock cattle 5 cents, beef cattle 7 cents, hogs and sheep 2 cents, footman 10 cents. Mayor Monteith appeared before the board Wednesday morning and asked that they enforce the statutes in regard to ferries, particularly the Lewiston ferries. The board thought they were under the jurisdiction of the city hence took no action. The following bills were allowed in addition to those already mentioned.
Current expense fund — Harry Lydon, $255.35; S. O. Tannahil, $459.55 and $95.60; W. A. Smith, $60; J. B. Morris, $171.30; L. C. Neal, $1.50; J. Q. Holliday, $13.70; Dent & Butler, $19.90; Jno. Schantz, $11.25; Silcott & White, $3; L. L. Strong, $1; D. M. White, $25.20; A. G. Wisner, $27; Geo. W. Welker, $33.60; E. O’Neill, $50; S. H. Brown, $15.
Road fund — W. H. Gage, $84.56; J. Armstrong, $5; E. A. Patterson, $174.87; W.B. Walker, $83; T. B. Cooper, $4; J, T. Emerson, $8: Snell and Le Baron, $7.44; E. F. Nelson, 123.50.