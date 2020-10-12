Clarkston, Oct. 11. — A large number of residents of Asotin county arrived in Clarkston today to visit the Lewiston-Clarkston fair. Visitors are arriving early in the week this year, in order that they might take advantage of the excellent weather conditions while they last. It is expected that still larger crowds will begin to pour into the city during the latter days of tho fair, and already rooms are scarce. By reports from Lewiston it is feared that there will be a great scarcity of rooms, and as a result many people will look to Clarkston for such accommodations.
Many campers can now be seen at the fair grounds, and a large number of tents have been erected in the past few days.
It is now definitely decided that Friday will be Children’s day, and the Clarkston schools will be closed the entire day in order that the children may have an opportunity to visit the fair.
On Clean Up Work.
The Lewiston-Clarkston company now have a crew of men and several teams engaged in cutting woods and grass, which is being carted away and burned. Marshal Hill asks that all citizens who have a tall growth of weeds in or near their premises destroy the same or at least cut and pile them, and they will then be hauled away. The streets and alleys of Clarkston afford a much neater appearance since “Clean-up day” and it is the purpose of the city authorities to see that all of the filth collected on premises located in the corporate limits shall be removed.
Clarkston Personal Mention.
E. M. Johnson, brother of Paul Johnson, was an arrival today from Walworth, Wisconsin, to visit here for a short time.
Mrs. Lizzie Weber and Mrs. Eva Keeling were arrivals tonight from Colfax, and will visit at the home of C. Stimson during the fair.
This story was published in the Oct. 12, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.