In the 1950s, Roger Allison was one of the top softball pitchers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Now 54, Allison says he’s survived a short-lived comeback when he took on the chore of pitching against the King and His Court when the globe-trotting team appeared at Lewiston’s Harris Field.
How did it feel?
“I’m alive, if that’s what you mean,” answered Allison, a day after three innings against King Eddie Feigner and his four-man Court.
Friday wasn’t Allison’s first try at Feigner’s team. He also took a shot when he was in his pitching prime.
“It was back in 1957 when I pitched for an all-star team against Eddie, and we lost that one too by a score of 8-5,” Allison said. “We didn’t draw near the crowd we did Friday night, but I could throw the ball a lot faster in those days.”
In that first meeting, Allison said that “it was more for real” and that running bases backward, fielding one’s own hits and pulling double steals while running at one another were not part of the King’s game plan back in those days.
Allison, who works as a field man for the Idaho Farm Service, said that he wasn’t given much advance notice about returning to the mound for an encore.
“It takes a while to get the arm loose, and it’s hard to throw risers and drops after being inactive for nearly 15 years,” Allison said.
Until the most recent game, Allison’s previous duty as pitcher occurred back in 1968 when he pitched for a local tavern team in a tournament. “As I recall, we won the tourney too,” he noted.
As for the night’s touch of comedy, Allison said some of the things he saw were “downright hilarious” on the part of the King and His Court.
“That double steal was the most hilarious thing I ever saw, and the way Feigner threw behind his back to pick off our runner was just fantastic,” Allison said in looking back to the King and His Court’s 9-3 win over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley All-Stars.
Not so hilarious is the feeling Allison has in his arm. “It’s a little tender, but as I said before, I’m still alive.”
As to whether he’ll take another pitching turn 20 or so years down the road, Allison said it may depend upon whether Feigner shows up or not.
This story was published in the June 8, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.