This story was published in the March 23, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
CULDESAC — The first of a series of “come as you are” breakfasts sponsored by the Grubby Knuckles Garden Club was held Monday at the home of Mrs. David Crane. Assisting hostesses were Mrs. Robert Burns and Mrs. Cecil Tollman.
Carrying out the St. Patrick’s motif, the tables were decorated with shamrocks and centered with twigs of budding green leaves set in large potatoes. Favors were shamrocks with spring flowers attached for boutonnieres. Small white carts decorated with shamrocks and holding green and white mints were at each place.
Attending were Mmes. E. B. Roberts, Matt Mortimore, John Gibbs, Chauncey Taylor, Claude Webb, Lawrence Davis, Dan Peer, Ural Ross, Fred Canfield, Frank Hammond. James Crow, Virgil Mattson and F. A. Jabbora.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Halsey of Kellogg, former Culdesac residents, are guests of their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Canfield. They arrived after spending the winter in the south. They were at Berkeley, Calif., with their son-in-law and daughter, Col. and Mrs. Milton Carr and also visited their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Max Halsey, at Tucson, Ariz.