Col. Thomas Fitch, the noted orator and criminal lawyer of the west, arrived in the city yesterday on the steamer Lewiston from California to permanently locate in Lewiston and engage in the practice of law. He will be associated with Judge R. S. Anderson of this city. Colonel Fitch is well known throughout, the entire west, having been identified, as counsel in many important cases. His attainments first attracted national attention when he was a congressman from Nevada, and he has frequently been classed as among the leading orators of the country. In 1896 an address delivered by him in support of the candidacy of Mr. McKinley for the presidency was accepted by the national committee as being perhaps the ablest presentation of republican principles announced from the stump in that campaign. Colonel Fitch has for years been active on the stump in presidential campaigns and in 1900 accompanied President Roosevelt through south Idaho and Utah when Roosevelt was a candidate for the vice presidency. On that tour Colonel Fitch delivered an address at Pocatello. For the past three years he has resided in southern California and has spent considerable time in Honolulu in connection with important litigation.
“My plans to come to Lewiston were completed some time ago,” said Colonel Fitch last evening, “but I decided not to move until some details of business matters in California had been definitely adjusted. Now I am here to locate. Yes, I am satisfied I will like Lewiston. I had received much information regarding the city and the surrounding region before reaching the decision to establish my home here. On the trip up the river today I also had the opportunity to see evidences of this wealth in the grain and fruit shipments.”
Colonel Fitch is a large man, of distinguished appearance. He is enjoying splendid health. He was visited last evening at the Bollinger by a large number of citizens.
This story was published in the Sept. 2, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.