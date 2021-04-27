This story was published in the April 27, 1926, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Cambridge, Mass., April 26. — (AP) — Intercollegiate football is condemned as conducive to drinking, gambling and dishonesty among students and neglect of their work by a committee of the American Association of University professors.
The report of the committee on methods of increasing the intellectual interests and raising the intellectual standards of under-graduates is published in the association’s April bulletin.
The committee favors limitation of student participation in intercollegiate football to one year, or the adoption of faculty coaching systems conducted by men of “character and personal influence.”
While football is a good sport, the report says in “its present excess,” it has demoralized student bodies.
The committee is headed by Professor Ernest W. Wilkins of the University of Chicago. The committee with a view of adopting a general plan which may be put in operation before the opening of the football season next fall.