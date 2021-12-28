This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
This evening the Lewis-Clark hotel will be the scene of a dance and buffet supper, given in honor of the students who are home from their respective colleges for the holidays. The affair will be informal. The fact that it is termed an all-college dance must not be construed as meaning that the general public is not privileged to attend. A cordial invitation is extended everyone. Music will be furnished by Mann Brothers’ orchestra.