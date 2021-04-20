Colleen Mahoney elected president

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Colleen Mahoney, a part-time Lewiston teacher, is the new president of the Idaho Board of Education and she vows to be a champion for teachers and student advocate.
“I believe teachers are the most important people in the state,” Mahoney said Friday afternoon after being elected to succeed Gary G. Fay of Twin Falls as the board’s president.
“If citizens would trust and respect the teachers, we would go a long way toward reform (in Idaho’s public schools).”
Mahoney has served on the education board since 1987.
She said she wants to inform Idaho lawmakers and the public about the need for higher teacher salaries in Idaho, and convince lawmakers to keep reducing class sizes.
She said she will be an advocate for students from their preschool years through graduate school. She said she is eager to look at improving student services at Idaho’s universities and college.
Mahoney pledged to be a “steady and thoughtful” board president.
The board’s new vice president is M. Karl Shurtliff, an outspoken Boise lawyer. The new secretary is Moscow lawyer Roy Mosman.
Gov. Cecil D. Andrus appointed Mahoney to the board in 1987 to fill the opening created when Mike Mitchell of Lewiston became his chief of staff.
A year later, he reappointed her to the board for a five-year term.
She is a certified teacher who previously taught at San Francisco, Honolulu, Salt Lake City and St. Paul, Minn. She, now occasionally teaches in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Her husband, Dean Mahoney, is a physician.
She said reforming Idaho’s public schools will take a significant amount of time, effort and money.
“We have had the public school system for 175 years. ... You can’t do tomorrow what has taken 175 years to evolve.”
School boards have control over the districts, lawmakers control the purse strings and Idaho’s education board is a policy-making board, she said.
She said the board is heading in the right direction by moving cautiously to reform public schools and attempting to efficiently spend $950,000 appropriated by lawmakers to begin implementing reforms.
Mahoney is a staunch supporter of Lewis-Clark State College, where she obtained her Idaho teacher certification, and University of Idaho President Elisabeth A. Zinser.
She said she will teach at Clarkston as a volunteer two weeks from now to allow a teacher to observe LCSC’s student teachers in the classroom.
But she isn’t making any commitment on whether she will support LCSC’s proposal to begin offering a master’s degree in education, though the college has yet to formally propose it.
However, she said she doesn’t believe it’s possible anymore for teachers to get their education in just four years. They need to be in mentoring programs and possibly attending school for a fifth year, she said.
Although the board this week effectively killed a proposal to create a chancellor to champion and coordinate Idaho’s higher education system, Mahoney predicted the issue will resurface soon.
But she said she opposes turning the board’s executive director into a chancellor. She said she is convinced a chancellor won’t do anything more than an executive director.
This story was published in the April 20, 1991, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.