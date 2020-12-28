Last night the Commercial club took steps looking toward the location of a permanent state normal in our city. While the summer school will probably be placed again in our midst by the next legislature, it may be more difficult to secure a regular normal for north Idaho other than the one at Lewiston which from all reports fails to educate a sufficient number of teachers to meet the demands of the state. Should such an institution be located here it would call a halt on our teachers going to Cheney and Ellensburg, Wash., to receive their normal training. It matters little ultimately what this legislature does on the proposition, it is only a matter of time before another normal will be located in north Idaho and it is well for Coeur d’Alene to strike early in the game. — Coeur d’Alene Journal.
This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.