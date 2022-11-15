This story was published in the Nov. 15, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
---
Fire retardant paints and fire retardant plastics will soon be required in building codes of this area, Louis G. Lunders predicted yesterday on his return from a building inspector’s conference at Washington State College.
Lunders, as Clarkston building inspector, represented this city at the five-day meeting, where building inspectors and fire officers studied building trends.
The safety of human lives was emphasized and most of the work stressed causes of fire hazards and the avoidance of them, Lunders said.
Fire retardant paint will cost more than the usual type of paint, but it will promote safety to individuals who may be caught in a burning building. Use of the paints will also prevent the formation of poisonous gases which affect fire fighters and prevent them from performing rescues and carrying out their duties, Lunders said.
Color A Problem
“The manufacturers of fire retardant paints have not yet mastered color stability for their products,” Lunders said, “but that will come.” Lunders estimated the price would be about $7.50 per gallon, compared with $6 for ordinary paint.
In a study of wood treatment, Lunders said inspectors judge a laminated wooden arch a better fire risk than steel. Steel will carry enough heat to ignite other parts of a building not yet in flames and it will warp and sometimes fall, he said. Inspectors recommend the installation of automatic sprinkling systems, especially in buildings with inflammable articles in basements or lower stories.
Such sprinkler systems would save their cost in insurance rates alone in five years, he said.
