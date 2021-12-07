This story was published in the Dec. 7, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Work was under way yesterday to enlarge and remodel the Sportsman’s Club. It will be known as the Sportsman’s Lounge when work is completed at the Bollinger Hotel in about 10 days.
About 400 square feet of space has been added to the bar and dance floor areas by taking 14 feet off the Ming room, which adjoins it to the north. The Ming room will be continued as a slightly smaller banquet room, said Ernest A. Nelsen, president of R&E Nelsen, Inc., the firm that operates the hotel.
The ceiling of the lounge has been lowered and slanted in roof fashion through the use of redwood-stained rustic beams and fire-proof acoustical board. Walls are mahogany paneling. The dance floor will be moved beyond the piano bar, which will be elevated, and the lounge recarpeted.
A city building permit obtained by the hotel yesterday estimated the construction cost at $500.