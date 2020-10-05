This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1893, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The department of the interior at Washington has appointed Col. John Lane of Oregon as special inspector to investigate the treaty made with the Nez Perce Indians for the sale of their residue lands to the government. Col. Lane’s appointment calls for immediate action in the premises and has been hastened by the Idaho delegation in congress who urged the importance of opening the reservation upon the department and the necessity for pushing the matter to a successful consummation. Col. Lane now en route for Lewiston, his mail having already preceded him, and there is every assurance that the work will be expedited as much as possible and without any needless or frivolous obstructions. The administration is beginning to recognize the folly of continuing so vast a tract of desirable land from settlement and will not tolerate frivolous delays.
Col. John. Lane, in whose hands now rests this important trust, hails from Oregon and is the son of ex-Governor Lane of that state, who also ran on the Breckenridge ticket for vice-president in the national election of 1860. His prominent personality is an ample assurance that the petty plots and machinations constantly at work to defeat the treaty will find no sympathy or tolerance with him and that the material business interests of the country will find in him a prompt and energetic supporter.