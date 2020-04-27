This story was published in the April 27, 1901, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Salt Lake, April 26. — A special to the Herald from Uvada, Utah, says:
The first clash between the Oregon Short Line and Senator Clark’s forces for the possession of the disputed Utah and California grade occurred today when twenty-two wagons loaded with ties were driven up to the right-of-way by order of Superintendent Young. The first team was promptly stopped by the Clarke forces. Sheriff Johnson then demanded that the teams be allowed to pass over the public road, but the Clark forces again refused to allow the teamsters to proceed. The teamsters then attempted to force their horses through, but the Clark men, heavily reinforced and armed with shovels and pick handles, rushed to the horses heads and again stopped them.
For two hours the argument was kept up, several teamsters in the meantime succeeding to break through and getting their wagons upon the right-of-way. Finally the Clark forces asked for an armistice and an agreement was reached by which the wagons are not to be unloaded and the Clark forces are to retire to their second line of defense at the barbed wire trench, two miles down the grade, pending a determination in court of the respective rights of the claimants. This action, it is believed, removes the danger of a further clash between the rival forces.