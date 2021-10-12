The city of Clarkston has won a fourth consecutive award from the American Automobile Assn. for a year without a pedestrian fatality.
Stanley Miller, a Spokane representative of the association, presented the past year’s award to Police Chief Robert K. Anderson at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Miller recalled that he had given the award for the previous fatality-free year to Mayor Howard L. Clovis and he expressed a hope to present a fifth consecutive award next year to the city public works director.
The triple-A spokesman said safety does not just happen — it comes from well planned traffic rules and designs from the council and the engineering department and good law enforcement by the police. But it also requires the cooperation of the public, he added.
Miller said Wallace in northern Idaho has gone 22 years without a pedestrian fatality despite a freeway through the center of town. He suggested that Clarkston shoot for such a record.
Miller was introduced by Charles T. Sharp, a Clarkston attorney and city police judge, who noted that he had had a jaywalker in his court earlier in the day. Jaywalking, he added is a hazardous act.
This story was published in the Oct. 10, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.