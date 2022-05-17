This story was published in the May 17, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A teacher from Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston has been selected as one of 12 Washington teachers who will travel to Japan to participate in the Hyogo-Washington Social Studies Teacher Institute.
After an orientation program in Seattle, Bonnie Hill, an English, reading and Social Studies teacher at LMS, will travel for two weeks in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. They will learn about modern Hyogo and its history, visit schools, government agencies and other sites. The instructors also will stay with Japanese social studies educators.
After the teachers return, they will write lessons which will be published for use by their colleagues across the state. The East Asia Resource Center will plan programs to enable teachers throughout the state to benefit from their colleague’s experiences this summer.
The institute was established to promote friendship and mutual understanding by allowing teachers to learn about the life and culture of Japan through direct communication with the people and institutions.
The project is a collaborative effort of the Hyogo Cultural Center and the Government of Hyogo Prefecture in Japan, the University of Washington Jackson School of International Studies, and Washington’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Additional funding for the program has been received from the United States-Japan Foundation. Some aspects of the orientation and development of the lesson plans are supported by a grant from the Center for Global Partnership of the Japan Foundation.