This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
PULLMAN — A Clarkston man was honored last week at Minneapolis for his contributions to cereal science and technology.
Gordon Rubenthaler was named a fellow of the American Association of Cereal Chemists. Rubenthaler retired in 1989 as director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Western Wheat Quality Laboratory in Pullman.
Housed at Washington State University, the lab collaborates with wheat breeding programs in seven Western states.
Under Rubenthaler’s leadership, the laboratory was the first to focus on developing wheat varieties with specific milling and baking qualities to meet the needs of export customers.
Rubenthaler is a recipient of the O.A. Vogel Award. In 1988 he received a USDA Certificate of Merit for his contributions to the development of dual purpose bread and pastry wheat cultivars.
The AACC Fellows program was established in 1985 to honor distinguished members of the organization. Twenty-six other AACC members have been honored as fellows, including WSU cereal chemist Yeshajahu Pomeranz.