This story was published in the Nov. 2, 1940, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Halloween damage in Clarkston was limited for the most part to soaping and marking of windows in the business district and at a few residences, Police Officer E. Code reported yesterday. The most serious to be reported was the removal of the scoreboard and several fence poles and cutting of the steel wire fence at Adams field at Clarkston high.
The warning sounded earlier in the week by Officer Code was ignored by Bob Cassell and Bob Schermerhorn, who were each fined $1 and costs of $2.50 yesterday in the police court of Judge J. E. Hoobler on charge of malicious mischief. Code said the boys are to pay $10 for destruction of a street light near the high school.
Entering a plea of not guilty to a charge of hit-and-run driving filed against him by Officer Code, Kenneth Kimbrough will face trial in the court of Judge Hoobler Monday at 10. Code said Kimbrough allegedly drove a car which sideswiped a parked automobile on Elm street about 7 o’clock Thursday.