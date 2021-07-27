This story was published in the July 27, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Clarkston, July 26. — ”Clarkston is experiencing the most prosperous year in its history,” said Mr. Henry Wilderbrand today. Mr. Wilderbrand was the first settler in Clarkston after the Lewiston-Clarkston company assumed charge of this tract of land that was then a desert of sage brush and sand. He built the first house in Clarkston on what is now Chestnut street.
After having watched conditions and made comparisons he is in better position than any other man to make the above statement. The growers are harvesting a bountiful crop and the returns have been good. Men, women and children are busy and fruit, growers are compelled to call on the outside help. Even boys and girls are earning from one to three dollars per day.
Although the cherry crop did not reach the magnitude of the output of former years yet the growers had a higher grade of product and have received a high price. Apricots and apples are selling well and there is a big demand for all the vegetables raised. The pear crop will exceed that of other years, and the quantity of the peach will be the largest in the history of Vineland. There are more buyers in the field for the output than heretofore and the fruit grown here is receiving recognition of eastern people. With three big canneries running full force, and the packing plants taking all the fruit that can be had and paying cash for the same, Clarkston is truly experiencing the most prosperous year in its history.
Pleasant Party Given.
A very pleasant party was given at the home of Fred Doege for the “Tuckabatchee” club and the Queen Ether Circle. Many novel amusements were provided for the entertainment of the guests which afforded a great deal of pleasure for those present. Dainty refreshments of orange sherbet and cake were served.
Illsley Sells Shop.
E. P. Illsley sold his blacksmith shop on Sixth street yesterday to R. C. Leuty of Juliaetta, who will assume possession at once. Mr. Illsley and family have lived in Clarkston for ten years but expect to make their home at Hermiston, Oregon, where the best wishes of their Clarkston friends go with them. Mr. Leuty bought the Caswell place on Libby street but will not take possession until September 1.
Other Clarkston News.
Mrs. Warren Stevens returned today from northern Idaho where she has been visiting tor some time.
Mrs. E. Dye returned from Juliaetta after an absence of a fortnight.
Miss Hazel Drake, accompanied by Master Kenyon Cannon, is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. P. Bliss in South Vineland.
Wm. Doyie has returned home after spending some time at Spokane, North Yakima and Portland.
Charles and Wm. Myers returned today from Yellowstone Park after an absence of three weeks.
The Ladies’ Aid society of the Methodist church will meet tomorrow with Mrs. John Whistler in a business session.
The Women’s Relief corps will meet at Bradford’s hall tomorrow, afternoon at 3:30 o’clock.