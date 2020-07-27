Clarkston girl makes pageant finals

This story was published in the July 27, 1991, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
April Warnock, 11, of Clarkston is a finalist in the Miss Washington American Pre-Teen Pageant scheduled Aug. 30 and 31 at Seattle.
She is the daughter of Keith and Jamie Warnock of Clarkston and is a student at Grantham Elementary School.
The pageant winner receives $600, the official crown and banner and transportation and sponsor fee to compete in the national pageant in Tampa, Fla.
Her sponsors include Dr. Warren L. Ellison and Dr. Richard J. Weiland Jr., both of Clarkston, and Shirley’s Dance Studio of Lewiston.