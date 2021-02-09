This story was published in the Feb. 9, 1988, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Construction plans for Clarkston’s convention center were approved Monday night by the City Council.
The estimated cost of construction is $483,977, said Douglas Heyamoto, one of the architects for the project. That figure does not include excavation of existing fill or special compaction of the “silty” soil at the site.
The figure also fails to reflect possible variations in bidding by contractors, he said. It does not take into consideration “who’s hungry and who’s not ... and a lot of them are hungry,” he said.
Ella Dilling, of Best Western Rivertree Inn at Clarkston, raised several questions about the project. City Planner Gary Mabley was unable to answer a couple of them, including how much land the city would lease from the Port of Clarkston for the convention center and how much parking would be provided at the site.
Mabley said the total amount of land to be leased has not been determined because the city has needed to “get some of the details so we know how much land we needed.” According to the new construction drawings, the building itself covers 8,500 square feet.
Mabley said he has not yet reviewed the parking requirements for the building but that the project will comply with the city ordinance related to parking.
Councilman James Beirl said he thinks the ordinance requires one parking space per 400 square feet, which would be 22 parking spaces at the convention center.
However, Dilling pointed out that the capacity of the banquet hall in the convention center is 350 people. “How are you going to fit those people in that area?”
Mabley said additional parking will be available in the parking lots of the adjacent hotel and nearby Port of Clarkston park.
After approving the construction drawings, the council decided to submit them to International Building Officials, the organization that establishes the Uniform Building Codes, for review regarding compliance with the codes. Normally, the city’s Planning Department reviews plans for construction within the city, but reviewing its own plans would present a “terrible conflict for us,” said Scott C. Broyles, the city’s attorney.
The review will cost about $1,000, Mabley said. The plans will also have to be reviewed for compliance with fire codes. He said the fire chief has recommended having the plans reviewed by the fire chief at Lewiston or Pullman. That process would cost about $100, Mabley said.
Also regarding the convention center, the council chose Clarkston resident Don Brigham as landscape architect. Although the convention center architects had recommended a Spokane firm, council members had requested proposals from local landscape architects. This contract is $1,485.