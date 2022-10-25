PORTLAND — The Clarkston branch of U.S. Bank will be consolidated into the West One branch on Sixth Street in Clarkston sometime next year, according to a U.S. Bancorp spokeswoman.
The consolidation will occur sometime in mid-1996 and is one of many that will occur next year as the two companies merge. It is the only consolidation that will occur in the Quad Cities area.
U.S. Bancorp and West One Bancorp will consolidate 104 branches into 52 to eliminate duplicate locations caused by their recent merger, the companies announced Tuesday.
The consolidation, subject to regulatory approval, will close 31 branches in Washington, 17 in Oregon and four in Idaho. West One branches will continue to operate under that name until mid-1996, when they convert to U.S. Bank.
“In most instances, the West One and U.S. Bank branches involved in consolidations are across the street or down the road from one another, with one branch better equipped to handle the needs of our customers,” U.S. Bancorp chairman and chief executive Gerry B. Cameron, said.
The U.S. Bank branch in Clarkston moved last spring to a remodeled office at one end of the empty Pay ‘N Pak building. The remodeling cost the property owners about $300,000.
Company spokeswoman Mary Ruble of Portland said U.S. Bancorp wasn’t releasing information about how, many employees might be affected in Clarkston or elsewhere because the companies haven’t yet determined how many workers they will need at the “global” branches.
Cameron said that while some positions will be lost, “it’s our intention to retain as many qualified West One and U.S. Bank employees as possible.” The bank merger was approved by shareholders Oct. 3. Regulatory approval is expected to come in December. The consolidations will occur between February and June 1996, Ruble said. Customers whose branch is consolidating into a new location will receive information before their accounts are transferred. The four branches affected in Idaho are in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls and Meridian.
This story was published in the Oct. 25, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.