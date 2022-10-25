PORTLAND — The Clarkston branch of U.S. Bank will be consolidated into the West One branch on Sixth Street in Clarkston sometime next year, according to a U.S. Bancorp spokeswoman.

The consolidation will occur sometime in mid-1996 and is one of many that will occur next year as the two companies merge. It is the only consolidation that will occur in the Quad Cities area.

