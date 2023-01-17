Clarkston and Heights Shovel Out From Under 12-Inch Snow Blanket

Clarkston and Clarkston, Heights began crawling from under a 12-inch blanket of snow yesterday morning.
Cars with chains moved with little difficulty, and the city’s transportation seemed little hindered by the storm.
Hardware stores speedily ran out of snow shovels and snow shoveling equipment was passed from door to door in the business district.
The 36-hour fall produced neither the deepest nor the wettest snow experienced in this area, though it is the heaviest for more than five years, according to Hiram A. Werst, cooperative weather observer on Clarkston Heights.
Other Winters Worse
Fullv two feet of snow, on the level, fell in the winter of 1915-16 and much of it stayed on the ground until February, Werst reported. The winters of 1912-13 and 1923-24 were also seasons of heavy snows, he said.
The present snow is of a flaky “dry’’ type, Werst said. All 11 inches of the first to fall only counted as .76 of an inch of precipitation.
Temperatures on the heights fell to a low of 7 below zero Sunday morning, a degree lower than that recorded by the weather observation on Lewiston Orchards.
Winds apparently struck hard on the Heights and there was considerable shifting and drifting, he said.
New Tractor Used
The new Ford tractor recently purchased by the Clarkston school board for the agriculture department of the high school arrived at 10:30 and was quickly put to work clearing pathways around all the school buildings. Members of the Future Farmers of America chapter took turns at the wheel and received their first lessons in tractor operation. The equipment was operated under the direction of Ed B. Haugen, agriculture instructor.
Shoe stores reported a rush demand for overshoes.
Despite the slippery snow no automobile accidents were reported at the city hall yesterday, Chief of Police Leo Hellings said.
This story was published in the Jan. 17, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
