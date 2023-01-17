Clarkston and Heights Shovel Out From Under 12-Inch Snow Blanket

SNOW is bad news to grocery deliverymen, too. Len Raschka has to wade through plenty of it as he crosses this back yard en route to the kitchen door. (Munson photo)

Clarkston and Clarkston, Heights began crawling from under a 12-inch blanket of snow yesterday morning.

Cars with chains moved with little difficulty, and the city’s transportation seemed little hindered by the storm.

