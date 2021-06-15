There is a bright future awaiting those who remain in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley. Mills, factories and other enterprises will soon come and will bring prosperity to every home here, is the prediction of Rev. Morton H. Wood, who came here about six weeks ago from Los Angeles to accept the pastorate of the local Christian church.
“I have been going out among the people of Clarkston and vicinity for more than a month, looking and listening carefully, and the thing that strikes me most forcefully is the absence of a pessimist crop,” he said. “A community of people who can remain serene and cheerful throughout a series of such misfortunes as have befallen this section in the last few months, knows that it is resting upon foundations strong and secure.
“With the citizenship made up of the finest specimens of American yeomanry living on soil that for fertility and diversity of production is unsurpassed on earth and in a climate that is pure and balmy as the vale of Avalon, they never fail to enjoy the very best of the nation’s prosperity and happiness.
“I believe that Clarkston and Asotin County are just now becoming aware of their abundant natural resources and that in the next few years will lay the foundation for institutions and improvements that will call and provide for a great increase in population which will come from all over the country; from the bleak and extreme climatic localities to share with us one of the world’s beauty spots, with out pleasant days, fragrant flowers, luscious fruits and splendid social, educational and religious institutions.
“There will be mills and factories here in the near future which will furnish employment for hundreds and business will thrive in a way that will make us forget the little season of depression which has come in the midst of years of plenty.
“What this community needs to do now is to begin to tell the world about what we have here and to invite them to come and share with us. Never before in all history was there such a tide of emigration coming west; the multitudes from the war-devastated old-countries seeking admission to our nation along the Atlantic seaboard and pushing vast hordes of the best citizens to seek their homes in our far-famed west. And they are not all going to California, either. Already there are more in that state than can subsist upon the present area of production. When the money they brought with them has been exhausted and the floodtide once more turns this way, we should then let them know that we have just as alluring climate, many thousand acres of fine wheat fields and just as many scenic beauty spots as can be found elsewhere.
“If I were eloquent, like Brutis instead of a plain, blunt man like Mark Anthony. I should like to eulogize the happy homes and the beautiful orchards I have already seen in this valley, but as it is. I can only say to my friends all over the country — Come and see. Have courage, Clarkston.”
This story was published in the June 15, 1924, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.