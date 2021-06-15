CITY WELCOME FOR J.R. QUINN

Lewiston is to be honored with the privilege of welcoming as a visitor, Tuesday, John R. Quinn, national commander of the American Legion. Lewiston is one of two cities in the entire Inland Empire region that will have this privilege. The other city is Spokane but John R. Quinn is coming to Lewiston first. He will hold his Spokane meeting on the evening, following his visit here.
Mr. Quinn will come through Spokane on his way to Lewiston but he will not stop. He will leave early Tuesday morning by auto with Mark Donaldson, of the Lewis-Clark post. He will visit Moscow for noon luncheon and will come to Lewiston in the afternoon.
The Lewis-Clark post and the Lewiston people have arranged an elaborate reception for the distinguished visitor. This will be held at the Lewis-Clark hotel at 6 o’clock and the price of the banquet tickets has been placed at $1 so that no person may be denied the privilege of joining in this function because of the expense Commander Quinn will be formally welcomed at this banquet and he will give a short response. There will be music and special entertainment features but the banquet and reception will be adjourned so that the meeting can be started in the Fifth Street Park promptly at 8 o’clock.
The Lewiston band will begin a concert in the park at 7 o’clock and this will afford entertainment for those who gather early for the evening meeting. It is the purpose of the Lewis-Clark post to allow everybody an opportunity to see and hear Commander Quinn because he is an outstanding character nationally and will bring to Lewiston a very interesting message.
Commander Quinn is a product of the west. He was born in California and his holdings and interests are now in the land where he first saw day.
Quinn’s Early Environs.
So let us go back to July 17, 1889, when Quinn was born, when his father, Harry Quinn, was just getting the Quinn ranch started, and trace his career. Harry Quinn had emigrated from Belfast, Ireland, to Australia, in 1860 and then, lured by the reports of California’s riches, had come to this country and settled in Kern county. Big, raw-boned, a man who shaped his life with his big ham-sized fists. Harry Quinn took up a homestead of 480 acres, dug the now famous Quinn well — an artesian well by which his ranch was known for years — and began to raise sheep.
Life was hard then. The elder Quinn raised sheep for a long time as well as cattle, and the cattlemen made war on him for it. John R. was, as “he says, just coming along then but the battles put the steel of his father into him. He had to go eight miles to school, then five, and then eight again, when he went to high school from which he graduated in 1906.
When he punched cattle he had to drive them. It was hard. Everything he did, everywhere he turned he found life hard with nothing gained except through work. It toughened him and strengthened him. Nature gave grudgingly and only after effort. He saw homesteaders forced to come for miles around to his father’s well.
He helped in the shearing of the 20,000 head of long-fleeced French Merinos. He saw his father, hard and aggressive, buying up abandoned homesteads until today the Quinn ranch comprises 12,000 acres of prime land. These sights and experiences gave him the driving energy that brought him up out of the ruck.
He Punched Cattle Again.
Then, after graduation from high school, he decided to punch cattle. For two years he took a herd up into the green meadow hills, a small range on the ranch, and remained there alone. He learned patience and simplicity. There was none of the artificiality of urban life to cloud his perspective. He was everything reduced to its simplest terms, right or wrong, a trait that makes him a loyal friend and an unbounding enemy.
But the complexity of modern life, just then making itself felt, impressed upon him the necessity of more education. So he went to Berkeley across from San Francisco, with his brother “Arch,” and entered the University of California as a freshman in the college of agriculture.
By this time John R. was big and tall, lanky and raw-boned, with the framework of a giant without the flesh; but as he says “a little slow on my feet.” He went in for football, played a year with the scrubs and two years as regular varsity sub. He never managed to become a regular varsity man, as his popularity caused him to be drafted at this time by the student body as cheer-leader.
It would, be indeed nice to say that when Quinn was graduated in 1912 he was at the head of his class. But he wasn’t. Merely one of the most popular men in the class. His driving, ceaseless energy, and huge, commanding bulk already had marked him out as a leader of men.
Again he returned home to ride heard. Under the shrewd guidance of the elder Quinn, the ranch had expanded. There were 1,200 head of grass-fed range-fattened Shorthorns. Three hundred or more of these Durhams John R. carried to the San Francisco and Los Angeles markets every season. Sometimes he carried a shipment to Mexico.
Learned Country at War.
In the spring of 1917 on one of these periodical trips to the city John R. learned that the United States had entered the war. He saw clearly the right of the problem and his simple duty. Though he had been but recently married, he immediately applied for admission to the officers’ training school. He was admitted to the second camp at the Presidio in San Francisco, and at its conclusion was given a commission as captain.
Though he didn’t know much about army paper work, he did know men, and especially horses, so he was given the command of Battery F. 343th field artillery, overseas. Following the armistice he was stationed at Treves in Germany, then he and his outfit mended roads around Brest for other units to march home.
When he did come home he found a daughter, Jane, now aged five. Since then Charlotte Ann, aged two and a half, has joined the family. There is a stepson, Bobby June Quinn.
Is a Good Mixer.
A good mixer, gregarious and altruistic, it was only natural for John R. to become interested in the American Legion. He joined the Frank S. Reynolds post at Bakersfield. Later he organized another post in Delano, his home town, and in 1921 he was elected state commander in California. At the national convention his huge bulk, his outspoken opinions and his personality singled him out.
So after he became, a national executive committeeman they elected him national commander. They called him “The Educated Cowboy,” and that’s what he is. For he can talk cattle in the vernacular of the bunk-house or the technical terms of the college expert.
Commander Quinn has no false modesty. If he can do a thing he says so. If he cannot, he says so too.
A writer who was impressed by the daredevilry of cowboys at rodeos — and whose only acquaintance with cowpunchers was at these shows— once asked the rancher-commander if he could ride a longhorn and bulldog steer.
“No,” he replied, laughing. “We didn’t go in for that. It’s show stuff. I could stick to a pony and usually busted my own broncs. Roping? Well, fair with a rope — nothing extra. We never did rope and hog-tie the way they do in the north and southwest. We stamp-branded or corral-branded. I was just a fair shot — nothing extra. Never did have any parlor tricks. When my folks were raising me, they didn’t have any idea anybody outside the family would want to know about me. Just a fair cowpuncher, that about covers me.”
The elder Quinn, though more than 80 years old, is active and is responsible for the success and development of the Quinn ranch. But John R. takes a hand more and more and his personal brand, the “Lazy J-A-Q.” is on the flank of a good many Quinn Shorthorns.
This story was published in the June 15, 1924, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.