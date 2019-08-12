PICNIC TIME — Because no automatic dishwashers were in operation during a changeover in boiler plant operation at St. Joseph’s Hospital yesterday, patients were served picnic style with paper plates and cups. Eating their lunch of sandwiches and salad were, left to right, Mrs. Ida Shoun of Lewiston, William Stapleton of Grangeville, F. F. Thimmesch and J. O. Maher of Lewiston.