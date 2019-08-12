This story was published in the Aug. 12, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
GENESEE — Water Supervisor Bob Jacobs has asked that Genesee residents refrain from watering gardens and lawns Monday because the city plans to drain and clean the city reservoir.
He said users will have ample water, however, while the reservoir is drained because pumps from the wells will be kept running. Only the pipes to the reservoir will be closed.
Jacobs said the reservoir must be filled as quickly as possible to make certain enough water is on hand in case of fire.